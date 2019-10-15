Turner Ottenbreit Loaned to Iowa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach Steve Martinson announced today the team has loaned defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Ottenbreit gets his first shot at the American Hockey League this season after playing in two games for Allen last weekend, where he scored a goal in Allen's 5-4 win in Tulsa.

The 6-foot-4 and 205-pound defenseman from Yorkton, SASK played in four games in the AHL with San Antonio two seasons ago collecting one point.

In 58 games with the Utah Grizzlies last season he had 23 points (11 goals and 12 assists).

The Americans play back to back home games against the Utah Grizzlies this weekend at Allen Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

