Carolina Reassigns Standout Goaltender Jeremy Helvig to IceMen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Jeremy Helvig from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) to the Icemen.

Helvig, 22, joins the Icemen after a stellar rookie campaign where he finished as one of the top goaltenders in the ECHL last season. The 6-4, 210-pound netminder posted a 27-6-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.27 goals-against-average and a 0.918 save percentage in 39 appearances with the Florida Everblades last season. As a rookie, Helvig finished second in the league in wins (27) and fourth overall in goals-against-average (2.27).

Helvig also earned a win in his lone appearance with AHL Charlotte last season. The Markham, Ontario native compiled an 81-49-9 record with ten shutouts during his four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs from 2014-2018. Helving was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth-round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

