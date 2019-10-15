Swamp Rabbits Receive Nault from Manitoba, Rockwood from Springfield

October 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have received forward reinforcements from the American Hockey League. Prolific goal scorer Kamerin Nault was released from his professional tryout with the Manitoba Moose (AHL), and playmaking forward Adam Rockwood has been re-assigned by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) to the Swamp Rabbits.

Nault completed an incredible season with the Swamp Rabbits out of the University of Manitoba. In just 20 games, he scored 12 goals. He posted points in 13 of his 20 games as a Swamp Rabbit, and connected on 19.6% of the shots he took. His magnum opus of the 2018-19 season was a spinaround pass in Norfolk that made it to ESPN's SportsCenter as the top play of the night.

The Winnipegger signed a PTO with the Moose to end the season, and notched a multi-point effort in his only game at the AHL level. He started the year on a PTO with the Moose, but did not see time due to an upper body injury.

Rockwood enters the Greenville lineup with 10 games of AHL experience with Springfield. He split his collegiate career between the University of Wisconsin and Northern Michigan University. 93 of his 113 points (82.3%) in the NCAA were assists. His consistent production at Northern Michigan earned him WCHA Second Team All-Star consideration.

The British Columbia native also won a BCHL championship with the Coquitlam Express in 2014 as one of the league's best players. He led the league in assists (61) and finished as a BCHL Second Team All-Star.

