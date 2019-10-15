Final Trip of Royals Road Swing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

St. John's, NL - The Reading Royals (1-0-1-0, 3 pts.) tangle with the Newfoundland Growlers (1-1-0-0, 2 pts.) for the third straight game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mile One Centre. Following Tuesday's game, the Royals return home Saturday for the team's home opener, pres. by Illusion Sound & Lighting, Oct. 19 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m. Pregame festivities begin at 3:00 p.m. with a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Each of the first two games of the season have featured come-from-behind efforts; Reading erased a pair of margins Friday (3 goals, 1 goal), while Newfoundland came from two goals down Saturday to defeat the Royals in the extra session.

All-time the Royals are 3-2-1-0 (7 pts.) at the Growlers, the most points any team has earned at Mile One Centre against Newfoundland. The Royals are 2-0-2-0 against the Growlers in the last four games between the clubs.

Broadcast Coverage: Listen at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals | Watch with subscription on ECHL.tv

Ustimenko and SandstrÃ¶m show early mettle

Playing their first ECHL games, rookies Kirill Ustimenko and Felix SandstrÃ¶m demonstrated stretches of early brilliance in each of their starts Friday and Saturday. Ustimenko, 20, played his first North American professional regular season game Saturday and made 32 saves. In overtime, he made four captivating penalty-kill denials; first high blocker while in the butterfly, two more with his pad on second-year forward Marcus Power at the left doorstep and the final while sprawling to prevent the game-winning strike at the right post.

Sandstrom made 11 third-period saves Friday in a 6-5 win, helping preserve a one-goal Royals lead.

Both are former Flyers third-round selections.

Deficits?

In each of the first two games of the season, the squad leading after the first two periods has lost. The Royals scored twice in a ten-second span in the third period on Friday to come from behind and defeat Newfoundland.

Last season, the Royals and Growlers each lost six games the entire season when leading after 40 minutes. Reading earned three victories last season when trailing after two periods. Newfoundland was 2-16-1-2 when down after 40 in 2018-19.

Garrett's got game

Captain Garrett Mitchell has the early Royals assists (3), points (3) and penalty minutes (6) lead, earning an assist Saturday at Newfoundland. He set up the Royals first goal Saturday, earning the secondary helper on Matthew Gaudreau's opening goal.

The ninth-year professional was adorned the "C" by Coach MacDonald a week after signing an ECHL deal with the team. Last season, Mitchell played in Slovakia for HC Detva after spending the previous seven seasons in Hershey.

He generated a pair of assists Friday, his first multi-point game in North America since Apr. 2016 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

A Royals win Tuesday would...

Give the Royals five out of a possible six points in their first road trip of the season.

Stats leaders

Goals:

REA: Cuddemi/ DiChiara (2)

NFD: M. Bradley (2)

Assists:

REA: Mitchell (3)

NFD: Conrad (3)

Points:

REA: Mitchell (3)

NFD: 4 with 3pts.

PIM:

REA: Mitchell (6)

NFD: Duszak/Sapego (4)

+/-

REA: Cuddemi (4)

NFD: Hollowell (3)

