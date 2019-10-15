Opening Night this Friday

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Swamp Rabbits hockey this Friday as the Swamp Rabbits take on the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 p.m.

Save on tickets and make it a night out with the family by purchasing a Family 4 Pack! Get four tickets, plus a $25 gift card to Antonio's Pizza & Pasta for just $60! Use the button above or CLICK HERE to buy.

Single game tickets can be purchased here, and start at just $10! CLICK HERE to buy yours online.

If you purchase any kind of ticket to Friday's game, it can be redeemed at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena box office for a ticket on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Tickets can only be redeemed at the box office on Sunday, October 20.

The Swamp Rabbits picked up the win over Jacksonville last weekend, and will look to make it two in a row on Friday night after a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory.

