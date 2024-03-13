Walleye Dip into College Ranks and Ink Forward Noah Prokop

March 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today that they have signed forward Noah Prokop (pro-cop) to a contract.

Prokop will make his pro debut after completing this season at St. Thomas University in which he picked up a career-best eight points (3G, 5A) in 27 contests. The forward had 21 points (8G, 13A) in 140 games over five college seasons that saw him also skate two years for Nebraska-Omaha and Colorado College. He also picked up a total of 153 penalty minutes in that time.

The Highlands Ranch, Colorado native played at Green Bay in the USHL for current Walleye head coach Pat Mikesch. In two seasons with the Gamblers, Prokop collected 45 points (21G, 24A) and 183 penalty minutes in 115 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.