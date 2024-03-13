Royals Sign Canisius Alums F Max Kouznetsov & D Powell Connor to SPC's

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have signed forward Max Kouznetsov and defenseman Powell Connor to Standard Player Contracts (SPC).

Kouznetsov, 23, opens his professional career in Reading after four seasons in the NCAA at Canisius College. The Voorhees, New Jersey native recorded 71 points (30g-41a), 92 penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 127 NCAA career games. This season, Kouznetsov registered 23 points (8g-15a), 39 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 36 games. He finished second on the team in points (23) and tied for second on the team in goals (8).

The 5'11", 174-pound, left-shot forward played parts of two seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Amarillo Bulls and Johnstown Tomahawks where he totaled 50 points (15g-35a), 24 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 48 NAHL career games.

Connor, 23, opens his professional career in Reading following four seasons in the NCAA that began with three seasons and Michigan State University before attending Canisius College this season for his final year in the NCAA. The Chilliwack, British Columbia native recorded eight points (1g-8a), 45 penalty minutes and a -14 rating in 84 NCAA career games. This season, Connor registered 7 points (1g-6a), 39 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 35 games. He finished fifth among defenseman on the team in points (7).

The 6'2", 190-pound, right-shot blue liner played four seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the Chilliwack Chiefs and the Trail Smoke Eaters where he totaled 75 points (13g-62a), and 222 penalty minutes in 201 BCHL career games.

Additionally, Connor played for Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge in Dawson, British Columbia in 2019.

