Oilers Stave off Comeback, Defeat Thunder

WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, snapped Wichita's four-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory at INTRUST Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

Dante Sheriff found his second goal in as many games off a two-line pass, beating Beck Warm in stride 11:32 into the game to put the Oilers up 1-0 headed into the first intermission.

Anthony Firriolo netted his first as an Oiler with a power-play blast 7:28 into the second, putting the Oilers up 2-0. Trevor Thurston became the second blueliner to tally his first in an Oilers' sweater, clapping a beautiful top-shelf shot over Warm 1:18 later, sending Tulsa up 3-0 into the third period.

Mikael Stinil netted his first of the night 5:38 into the third, cutting Tulsa's lead to 3-1. Lleyton Moore followed up 2:22 later to make it a 3-2 game. Stinil leveled the game 3-3 with his second of the period 25 seconds past the mid-way mark of the frame. Josh Nelson scored the game-winning goal, finishing a five-hole chance with 1:27 left in the game. Oklahoma native Matt Allen picked up his first pro point with an assist on the winning strike. Sheriff secured the victoru 5-3 with his second of the game - an empty netter - with 1:01 remaining.

Gage Alexander halted 34 of 37 shots in his second-straight victory.

Tulsa heads to Indianapolis, Indiana to take on the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmer's Coliseum on Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. CT.

