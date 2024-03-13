Mariners Sign Forward Xander Lamppa

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added another forward from the college ranks on Wednesday, agreeing to terms with Penn State University's Xander Lamppa. Lamppa becomes the third NCAA player to sign with Maine in recent weeks.

A native of Rochester, MN, Lamppa just finished up his senior season at Penn State, where he posted 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists) in 35 games, good for eighth on the team. As a junior, he ranked sixth on the team with 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 37 contests.

After attending John Marshall High School in his hometown, Lamppa stayed local to start his junior career, when he joined the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. After a productive rookie campaign, he moved up to the United States Hockey League the following season, playing for the Waterloo Black Hawks. In his second season with Waterloo, Lamppa took a major step forward, posting 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 49 games and leading the team in scoring.

Lamppa joins fellow forwards Garrett Devine (University of New England) and Bennett Stockdale (SUNY Plattsburgh) as college players to sign with the Mariners this month.

The Mariners begin a six-game homestand this Friday with "World Record Night" at 7:15 PM against the Adirondack Thunder. It's the first game of back-to-back Thee Dollar Deweys "Threekends." The Reading Royals come to town on Saturday at 6 PM and Sunday at 3 PM.

