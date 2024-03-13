Maier Saves 36, Royals School Railers on Education Day Morning Game in Worcester, 2-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (24-27-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (25-26-4-2), 2-1, on Wednesday, March 13th at the DCU Center during Worcester's Education Day Game #2. Nolan Maier (13-14-3-2) earned his fourth win over his last five starts with 36 saves on 37 shots faced. Former Royals goaltender John Muse (13-8-1-0) suffered the loss in net for Worcester with 23 saves on 25 shots faced.

A physical and sound defensive first period for the Royals showed on the score with a 1-0 lead at the end of 20 minutes. Joe Nardi centered a saucer pass into the slot from the right wing and finished off of rebound from Muse's left pad to net the game's opening goal. Yvan Mongo and Blake Evvenou earned the assist on Nardi's 14th goal of the season which snapped a five-game skid of Reading not scoring first.

17:13 into the second period, Mongo tallied a goal of his own with Nardi earning the lone assist. Mongo snapped a wrist past from the slot to net his 13th goal of the season and earn multi-point games for himself and Nardi. Reading led 2-0 after two period while having killed of two penalties and outshot 22-17.

Railers' forward Reece Newkirk cut the deficit in half with a blue line shot that skipped past Maier 8:04 into the third period. Atryom Kulakov and Christian Krygier earned the assists on Newkirk's fourth goal of the season. This was the only shot among 15 in the third period and 37 in the game by Worcester's offense to beat Maier. Maier sealed the one-goal victory with a right pad scorpion save in the final minute on Andrei Bakanov.

The Royals continue their five-game road trip against the Railers on Friday, March 15th at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

-

