Thunder Sign Defenseman Jordan Di Cicco

Defenseman Jordan Di Cicco with Long Island University

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Jordan Di Cicco to a standard player contract.

Di Cicco, 24, just finished his fourth season at NCAA (D1) Long Island University where he recorded seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 34 games. In 110 games with Long Island University, the London, Ontario native had 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound left-shooting defenseman played two seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the Brooks Bandits and recorded 76 points (12 goals, 64 assists) in 99 games.

After a weekend on the road, the Thunder return home for four home games March 20 through March 24. Wednesday, the Thunder host Worcester before a three-in-three against second-place Norfolk. Fans can enjoy drink special March 22 and 23 and Sunday, March 24 is a 3 p.m. puck drop and FREE postgame skate with Thunder players!

The 2023-24 regular season schedule is HERE.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

