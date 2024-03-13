Thunder Sign Defenseman Jordan Di Cicco
March 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Jordan Di Cicco to a standard player contract.
Di Cicco, 24, just finished his fourth season at NCAA (D1) Long Island University where he recorded seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 34 games. In 110 games with Long Island University, the London, Ontario native had 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points.
Prior to his collegiate career, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound left-shooting defenseman played two seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the Brooks Bandits and recorded 76 points (12 goals, 64 assists) in 99 games.
After a weekend on the road, the Thunder return home for four home games March 20 through March 24. Wednesday, the Thunder host Worcester before a three-in-three against second-place Norfolk. Fans can enjoy drink special March 22 and 23 and Sunday, March 24 is a 3 p.m. puck drop and FREE postgame skate with Thunder players!
The 2023-24 regular season schedule is HERE.
Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now!
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Jordan Di Cicco with Long Island University
