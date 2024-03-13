ROSTER: Oilers Sign Oklahoma Native Matt Allen from NCAA Ranks

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the signing of Minco, Oklahoma native, forward Matt Allen.

Allen, 23, is the lone Oklahoman on the team and the first since Broken Arrow native Bobby Watson. The Minco-made forward joins the Oilers from the University of Alaska-Anchorage, producing 27 points (13G, 14A) in 57 games with the Seawolves. Prior to his time in Anchorage, Allen played two seasons at UMass-Lowell.

The 5'10, 175 lbs. forward captained the Amarillo Bulls in his final junior season, leading the team with 57 points (25G, 32A) in 54 games en route to NAHL All-South Division and NAHL Second All-Star Team honors. Allen began his junior career with the Syracuse Stampede in the NA3HL - the same league that the Tulsa Jr. Oilers will begin play in the 2024-25 season.

Matt's father played for the Oklahoma City Blazers.

The Oilers play tonight, March 13 in Wichita, Kansas at 7:05 p.m. against the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena before heading for back-to-back games in Indianapolis against the Fuel on Friday and Saturday.

