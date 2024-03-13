Rush Get D-Man Riedell from Calgary, Murphy Recalled by Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment defenseman Will Riedell has been assigned to the Rush and goaltender Connor Murphy has been recalled to the Calgary Wranglers.

Murphy earned his recall after going 2-0-1 against Utah this past week. Murphy has earned at least a standings point for his team in each of his last five overall starts (1-0-1 with Calgary, 2-0-1 with the Rush). On Friday, Murphy backstopped Rapid City with a 44-save performance in an overtime win and was within a save of his first professional shutout on Monday night.

Riedell has been in the AHL for almost six weeks with the Wranglers. During his last Rush appearance, the North Carolina-born defenseman had a goal, an assist, and a plus-1 rating against Utah on January 26.

The Rush are seven points out of the ECHL playoff picture but within striking distance of Utah, Wichita, and Allen. Rapid City will close their five-game road trip against Kansas City this weekend at Cable Dahmer Arena starting Friday night at 6:35 p.m. MDT.

