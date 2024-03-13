ECHL Transactions - March 13

March 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 13, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Toledo:

Grant Loven, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jordan DiCicco, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shane Bull, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson van de Leest, D loaned to Utica

Allen:

Add Mark Sinclair, G assigned by Belleville

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Cincinnati:

Delete Colton Kalezic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Florida:

Add Josh Ho-Sang, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Josh Ho-Sang, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Austin Saint, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Kansas City:

Add Justin MacPherson, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Ryan Devine, D traded to Reading

Maine:

Add Xander Lamppa, F signed contract, added to active roster

Rapid City:

Add Will Riedell, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve

Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Powell Connor, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Max Kouznetsov, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Powell Connor, D placed on reserve

Delete Max Kouznetsov, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on bereavement/family leave

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Leibold, F activated from reserve

Add Jacob Hudson, F activated from reserve

Delete Jon McDonald, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack Adams, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Noah Prokop, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Matt Allen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Power, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jaxon Castor, G returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Tanner Laderoute, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Davis Bunz, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Thimo Nickl, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Goldowski, F placed on reserve

