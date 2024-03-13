ECHL Transactions - March 13
March 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 13, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Toledo:
Grant Loven, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jordan DiCicco, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shane Bull, F placed on reserve
Delete Jackson van de Leest, D loaned to Utica
Allen:
Add Mark Sinclair, G assigned by Belleville
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Cincinnati:
Delete Colton Kalezic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Florida:
Add Josh Ho-Sang, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Josh Ho-Sang, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Austin Saint, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Kansas City:
Add Justin MacPherson, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Ryan Devine, D traded to Reading
Maine:
Add Xander Lamppa, F signed contract, added to active roster
Rapid City:
Add Will Riedell, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from reserve
Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Powell Connor, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Max Kouznetsov, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Powell Connor, D placed on reserve
Delete Max Kouznetsov, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on bereavement/family leave
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Leibold, F activated from reserve
Add Jacob Hudson, F activated from reserve
Delete Jon McDonald, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack Adams, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Noah Prokop, F signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Matt Allen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Power, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jaxon Castor, G returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Tanner Laderoute, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Davis Bunz, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Thimo Nickl, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Goldowski, F placed on reserve
