Mavericks Hosting Floor Hockey Clinic with Special Olympics Missouri Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks are partnering with Special Olympics Missouri to host a floor hockey clinic at Truman High School this evening with Mavericks players and Special Olympians.

Mavericks players will hit the gymnasium with more than a dozen Missouri Special Olympians to show off their floor hockey skills with various drills and games. Mavericks players will be made available for interviews for media in attendance.

WHAT: Kansas City Mavericks and Special Olympics Missouri floor hockey clinic

WHEN: Tonight, March 13, 5:30-6:30

WHERE: Truman High School; 3301 S Noland Road, Independence, MO 64055

With a playoff spot already secured in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with more than a month remaining in the regular season, the Kansas City Mavericks are in the middle of their best season in team history. The Mavericks are back at Cable Dahmer Arena this Friday and Saturday, with the team honoring their NHL affiliate, Seattle Kraken, on Saturday for Affiliation Night. Single-game tickets are still available at kcmavericks.com or 816-252-7825.

