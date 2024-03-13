Royals Take on Railers for Morning Midweek Matchup

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a four-game week on the road against the Worcester Railers on Wednesday, March 13th at 10:05 a.m. at the DCU Center.

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and a live performance by the Reading Buccaneers, as well as a happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 23-27-5-2 record after falling to the Norfolk Admirals 4-1 on Saturday, March 9 at the Norfolk Scope Arena. The loss concluded a three-game series with the Admirals where the Royals took two of six points following their lone win in the three-game slate on Friday, March 8 in overtime, 5-4. Dajon Mingo scored the overtime game-winning goal and Devon Paliani recorded a single-game professional career-high four points (4a) in the win.

Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 7-8-2-1 record with a point earned in 10 of 18 games.

Devon Paliani (14g-24a) leads the Royals' active roster with 38 points this season. Ryan Chyzowski (17) leads the team in goals and is second on the active roster in points (30).

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester enters the two-game series positioned in fourth place in the North Division with a 25-25-4-2 record through 56 games this season. The Railers have won three of their last five games including a 30-save shutout victory over Trois-Rivières on March 2nd by former Royal John Muse. Muse posted a 28-save shutout against the Royals for his first of two shutouts this season on December 29 at Santander Arena. Muse has posted both shutouts by a Worcester netminder this season and totals 20 shutouts across his 14-year pro career.

Forward Blade Jenkins leads the Railers in goals (20) and points (45) this season. The Jackson, Michigan native is third on the team in assists (25) behind Ashton Calder (26) and leading assist tallier Anthony Collin (29).

Calder leads the Railers in power play goals with five.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Undie Sunday / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 24 vs. Worcester - Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Celebrate Slapshot's birthday with the best fuzzball in hockey and all of his mascot guests!

Toss your newly packaged underwear onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity

Giveaway: 2023-24 team poster

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

