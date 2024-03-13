Heartbreaking Loss for Lions
March 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - The (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières couldn't take advantage of the (Dallas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads gruelling road schedule, losing to the Steelheads 2-1 in overtime. The one point the Lions obtained for taking the game into OT means that Trois-Rivières is now three points out of fourth place in the North Division and the fourth and final playoff spot. The (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers (currently in fourth place in the North) lost Wednesday.
The hometown squad seemed to be playing in a fog during the opening minutes of the game, and at one point Idaho held a 5-0 lead in shots on goal. The Lions defence, led by goalkeeper Zachary Émond, held firm, however, and the first period ended scoreless.
The game opened up somewhat in the second period, with the Lions now dominating in the shots on goal department. But it turned out to be the Steelheads who scored first, with a power play marker from Ty Pelton-Byce while the Lions' John Parker-Jones was sitting in the penalty box for interference. Parker-Jones wasted no time to redeem himself, however, scoring his seventh goal of the season at 18:20 to even the game at 1-1 after two periods of play.
The 3rd period bore witness to outstanding performances from both goaltenders: Steelheads' netminder Jake Kielly stood on his head stopping all 15 shots he faced, while the Lions' Émond was also up to the task, turning aside the eight shots directed towards him. But it turned out to be Idaho that skated off the ice with the OT victory when Francesco Arcuri scored on a two-on-zero breakaway.
The Lions and Steelheads face off against one another once again on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron, when the teams will play the second game of their three-game series.
3 stars:
1st star: Francesco Arcuri, Idaho Steelheads
2nd star: Jake Kielly, Idaho Steelheads
3rd star: Zachary Émond, Lions de Trois-Rivières
