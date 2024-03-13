Thunder Closes Homestand Tonight vs. Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes its five-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Tulsa.

This is the eighth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 169-159-38 against Tulsa and 95-71-20 at home against the Oilers. The Thunder and the Oilers met a week ago on March 6 with Wichita taking a 7-1 victory.

Both teams claimed victories in their last outings. The Thunder earned a 5-4 overtime win on Sunday against the Mavericks. Tulsa knocked off Allen on Sunday, 6-0.

Wichita moved into a fourth-place tie with Utah. Tulsa is in third place with 58 points. Allen has three games in hand on the Thunder while Utah and Tulsa each have one game in hand.

Kyle Crnkovic leads the Oilers in the season-series with seven points (2g, 5a). Michael Farren and Kylor Wall each have five points against the Thunder. Jay Dickman leads Wichita with 10 points (6g, 4a) against Tulsa. Michal Stinil is second with nine points (1g, 8a).

THUNDERBOLTS...Tyler Jette tallied his first goal as a pro on Sunday and has three points in his last two games...Brayden Watts is fifth in power play assists (19)...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-3-1 when leading after two...

OILERS NOTES - Gage Alexander picked up his first shutout as an Oiler last Sunday in a 6-0 win over Allen...Kyle Crnkovic is tied for ninth in rookie scoring with 45 points...Kishaun Gervais is tied for fourth for rookies in shootout percentage (50%)...Jared Hilderman is 11th in scoring for blueliners with 33 points...

