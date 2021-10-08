Walleye Announce Training Camp Roster

Toledo Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos

(Toledo, OH) - The twelfth season of Toledo Walleye hockey got underway with the first day of training camp today at the Huntington Center.

Eleven total forwards were in camp to start the season: Brett McKenzie, John Albert, Marcus Vela, Brady Tomlak, Brandon Schultz, Brett Boeing, Conlan Keenan, Josh Dickinson, and Keeghan Howdeshell along with forwards on a tryout agreement in Brennan Blaszczak and TJ Hensick.

Five total defensemen are in camp with Chris McKay, Gordi Myer, Butrus Ghafari, Cole Fraser, and newly-signed Connor Walters.

Walters joins Toledo after patrolling the blue line for Brock University, appearing in 56 games tallying 29 points (3g-26a) and earning a spot on the 2018-19 OUA All-Star team. Prior to that, the 23-year-old spent parts of three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Owen Sound Attack and Hamilton Bulldogs, notching 67 points (10g-57a) in 260 career games. Walters did start this year appearing in one game for Orli Znojmo in the Austrian Hockey League.

Joining signed goaltender Billy Christopoulos is Toledo native Austyn Roudebush on a tryout agreement. Goaltender Kaden Fulcher has been assigned to Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

2021 Toledo Walleye Training Camp Schedule

All practices will be at Huntington Center and are subject to change. Below are scheduled start times for practices over the next two weeks.

Saturday, October 9 - 6:00PM

Sunday, October 10 - 11:00AM

Monday, October 11 - 11:00AM

Tuesday, October 12 - 11:00AM

Wednesday, October 13 - 11:00AM

Thursday, October 14 - 11:00AM

Monday, October 18 - 11:00AM

Tuesday, October 19 - 11:00AM

Wednesday, October 20 - 11:00AM

Thursday, October 21 - 11:00AM

Friday, October 22 - 11:00AM

