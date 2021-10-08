Royals' Training Camp Roster Announced

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Friday their training camp roster for the 2021-22 season.

Forwards (13): Patrick Bajkov, Hunter Cloutier*, Grant Cooper, Jackson Cressey, Frank DiChiara, Thomas Ebbing, Kenny Hausinger, Brayden Low, Ryan Marker*, Jacob Pritchard, Cam Strong, Brendan van Riemsdyk, Josh Winquist,

Defensemen (8): Jared Brandt, Garrett Cecere, Mike Chen*, Dominic Cormier, Mike Crocock, David Drake, Kyle McKenzie, Patrick McNally

Goaltenders (2): Ryan Ruck, Pat Nagle^

*Tryout players

^Assigned from Lehigh Valley

Nagle, 34 years old, is entering his 11th professional season. The Royals will be the ninth team he suits up for if he plays a game in 2021-22. Over 328 ECHL games, he has recorded a record of 191-83-33 and posted a save percentage of .913. In 2012, Nagle won the Kelly Cup as a member of the Florida Everblades.

Cloutier, 20 years old, is signed to the Binghamton Black Bears of the FPHL for the 2021-22 season. Royals assistant coach James Henry was originally signed to be their head coach for the coming season before joining the Royals.

Marker, 27 years old, is a Sewell, N.J. native who attended Neuman University and played for its ACHA team. After three seasons in the FPHL with the Danville Dashers, Delaware Thunder, Watertown Wolves and Elmira Enforcers, he has gotten the call-up to the Royals' camp.

Chen, 28 years old, last played in the ECHL during the 2018-19 season with the South Carolina Stingrays. He played with Pensacola in the SPHL during 2020-21, and before then, he played in the Russian VHL with China's KRS-BSU Beijing squad in 2019-20.

Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Hayden Hodgson, Patrick McNally and Brendan van Riemsdyk were loaned to Lehigh Valley for its training camp, which started Tuesday, Oct. 5. Only Hodgson remains at the Phantoms' camp.

Matthew Strome, Kirill Ustimenko and Max Willman round out past Royals players that are in camp with the Phantoms. All three players participated in the Flyers' training camp and are on NHL contracts.

The Royals' training camp begins at noon Friday, Oct. 8, and will end Thursday, Oct. 21.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

