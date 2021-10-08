Admirals Announce 2021-22 Broadcasting Schedule

October 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced their 2021-22 broadcasting schedule and team on Friday.

Weston DeWitt will return for his second season as the Admirals play-by-play broadcaster. He will broadcast all 72 regular-season games, both home and away.

"My first season with the Admirals in 2019-20 was a memorable experience for me," said DeWitt. "I am eternally grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Cavanagh and Brad Jones for giving me the opportunity to be a member of this organization. I take pride in bringing as much passion and excitement to every broadcast I am a part of. I am super excited to be back on the mic for the best fans in the ECHL."

DeWitt will be joined by two color commentators on a rotating basis for the 2021-22 season in Blaine McCormick and Pat Shelter.

McCormick will serve as the Admirals color commentator for select-home games. The Grand Junction, CO native joined DeWitt last season on the March 7, 2020 broadcast against the Brampton Beast and received raving reviews amongst fans. McCormick, 25, is currently working as the Communications and Broadcasting Assistant for the Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team, the Double-A affiliates of MLB's San Francisco Giants. In addition to that, McCormick also calls various sports for William & Mary (NCAA-D1) and Virginia Commonwealth University (NCAA-D1).

"I'm excited to join Weston in the booth for a season that means a lot for the Admirals," McCormick said. "When I came to Norfolk in March 2020, I immediately noticed the strong hockey community and I'm eager to see what this season brings to the Hampton Roads community."

Shetler returns to the Admirals commentary team with a wealth of experience behind the mic. The Sydney, Nova Scotia native was an NHL referee from 1966-72 and was once a member of the Philadelphia Flyers broadcasting team. He joined the Admirals commentary team in 2013 and has been a part of Admirals broadcasts ever since.

"When I met Weston and his family in 2019, I was very impressed with everything about him," said Shetler. "There was something different about him and his personality was exactly what Admirals' broadcasts needed. I'm very excited to be back with the Admirals this season."

The ECHL named FloSports as the new provider for ECHL.TV in September 2020. Every ECHL regular-season game, as well as the annual ECHL All-Star Classic and the Kelly Cup Playoffs, will stream exclusively through FloHockey along with original content, interviews, and analysis produced by FloSports. To sign up for FloHockey, CLICK HERE.

Mixlr will serve as the radio home for the Admirals during the 2021-22 season. You can listen to Admirals hockey on your smartphone by downloading the application in the Google Play or Apple App Store. You can also listen on your computer device.

Here is a look at the 2021-22 Norfolk Admirals Broadcasting Team Schedule:

OCTOBER

22nd (Fri.) - vs Reading Royals - (DeWitt & McCormick)

NOVEMBER

4th (Thu.) - vs Orlando Solar Bears - (DeWitt & Shetler)

5th (Fri.) - vs Orlando Solar Bears - (DeWitt & McCormick)

17th (Wed.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - (DeWitt & Shetler)

DECEMBER

1st (Wed.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators (DeWitt & Shetler)

3rd (Fri.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - (DeWitt & McCormick)

4th (Sat.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - (DeWitt & McCormick)

8th (Wed.) - vs Florida Everblades - (DeWitt & Shetler)

10th (Fri.) - vs Florida Everblades - (DeWitt & McCormick)

11th (Sat.) - vs Florida Everblades - (DeWitt & McCormick)

15th (Wed.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - (DeWitt & Shetler)

17th (Fri.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - (DeWitt & McCormick)

18th (Sat.) - vs Wheeling Nailers - (DeWitt & McCormick)

JANUARY

5th (Wed.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - (DeWitt & Shetler)

7th (Fri.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - (DeWitt & McCormick)

8th (Sat.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - (DeWitt & McCormick)

21st (Fri.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - (DeWitt & McCormick)

22nd (Sat.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - (DeWitt & McCormick)

23rd (Sun.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - (DeWitt & McCormick)

28th (Fri.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - (DeWitt & McCormick)

29th (Sat.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - (DeWitt & McCormick)

FEBRUARY

16th (Wed.) - vs Rapid City Rush - (DeWitt & Shetler)

18th (Fri.) - vs Rapid City Rush - (DeWitt & McCormick)

19th (Sat.) - vs Rapid City Rush - (DeWitt & McCormick)

MARCH

2nd (Wed.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - (DeWitt & Shetler)

4th (Fri.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - (DeWitt & McCormick)

5th (Sat.) - vs Atlanta Gladiators - (DeWitt & McCormick)

16th (Wed.) - vs Reading Royals - (DeWitt & Shetler)

18th (Fri.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - (DeWitt & Shetler)

19th (Sat.) - vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - (DeWitt & Shetler)

31st (Thu.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - (DeWitt & Shetler)

APRIL

1st (Fri.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - (DeWitt & Shetler)

2nd (Sat.) - vs Jacksonville Icemen - (DeWitt & Shetler)

13th (Wed.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - (DeWitt & Shetler)

15th (Fri.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - (DeWitt & Shetler)

16th (Sat.) - vs South Carolina Stingrays - (DeWitt & Shetler)

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.