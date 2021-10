ECHL Transactions - October 8

October 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 8, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Orlando:

Ryan Novalis, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Tom Hodges, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Atlanta:

Add Chris Nell, G added to training camp roster

Add Zach Yoder, D added to training camp roster

Add Malcolm Hayes, D added to training camp roster

Add Greg Campbell, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Thrower, D added to training camp roster

Add Dalton Thrower, D added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Florentino, D added to training camp roster

Add Elijah Vilio, D added to training camp roster

Add Mike Pelech, F added to training camp roster

Add Cody Sylvester, F added to training camp roster

Add Derek Nesbitt, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Kobryn, F added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Besinger, F added to training camp roster

Add Gabe Guertler, F added to training camp roster

Add Hugo Roy, F added to training camp roster

Add Carlos Fornaris, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Hamilton, D added to training camp roster

Add Michael Turner, F added to training camp roster

Add Aaron Ryback, F added to training camp roster

Add Creed Jones, G added to training camp roster

Add Mike Merulla, F added to training camp roster

Add Zac Boyle, F added to training camp roster

Cincinnati:

Add Wyatt Ege, D added to training camp roster

Add Sean Giles, D added to training camp roster

Add Jack Van Boekel, D added to training camp roster

Add Dajon Mingo, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Boka, D added to training camp roster

Add Colton Waltz, D added to training camp roster

Add Johnny Coughlin, D added to training camp roster

Add Jesse Schultz, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Vaive, F added to training camp roster

Add Luigi Caporusso, F added to training camp roster

Add Mason Mitchell, F added to training camp roster

Add Gianluca Esteves, F added to training camp roster

Add Graham Knott, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt McLeod, F added to training camp roster

Add Jason Tackett, F added to training camp roster

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Polino, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Johnson, G added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Thacker, D added to training camp roster

Add Mike Gornall, F added to training camp roster

Add Brett Van Os, F added to training camp roster

Add Samuel Hunter, D added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Bollers, F added to training camp roster

Add Stephen Mindinger, G added to training camp roster

Delete C.J. Garcia, D suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Delete Ben Johnson, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Add Stephen Mundinger, G signed tryout agreement [10/7]

Add Kyle Bollers, F signed tryout agreement [10/6]

Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G released from tryout agreement [10/6]

Fort Wayne:

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G added to training camp roster

Add Marcus McIvor, D added to training camp roster

Add Corbin Baldwin, D added to training camp roster

Add Jameson Milam, D added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Alvaro, F added to training camp roster

Add Matthew Barnaby, F added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Hildebrandt, F added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Proudlock, G added to training camp roster

Add Caron Vance, D added to training camp roster

Add Aaron Huffnagle, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Delete Zach Pochiro, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Add Carson Vance, D signed tryout agreement [10/7]

Delete Sacha Roy, D released from contract [10/7]

Add Tanner Hildebrandt, F signed tryout agreement [10/6]

Add Tommy Proudlock, G signed tryout agreement [10/6]

Greenville:

Add Dean Yakura, F signed contract [10/6]

Idaho:

Add Jake Kupsky, G added to training camp roster

Add Evan Wardley, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Stief, D added to training camp roster

Add Casey Johnson, D added to training camp roster

Add Michael Prapavessis, D added to training camp roster

Add Will Merchant, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Walker, F added to training camp roster

Add A.J. White, F added to training camp roster

Add David Norris, F added to training camp roster

Add Luc Brown, F added to training camp roster

Add Zack Andrusiak, F added to training camp roster

Add Colby McAuley, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Pappalardo, F added to training camp roster

Add Colton Kehler, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Ford, F added to training camp roster

Add Kris Oldham, G added to training camp roster

Add Clint Filbrandt, D added to training camp roster

Indy:

Add Michael Lackey, G added to training camp roster

Add Mitch Gillam, G added to training camp roster

Add Mike Lee, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D added to training camp roster

Add Chris Cameron, D added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Apap, F added to training camp roster

Add Quin Foreman, F added to training camp roster

Add Diego Cuglietta, F added to training camp roster

Add Seamus Malone, F added to training camp roster

Add Jared Thomas, F added to training camp roster

Add Colton Heffley, F added to training camp roster

Add C.J. Eick, F added to training camp roster

Add Lincoln Griffin, F added to training camp roster

Add Spencer Watson, F added to training camp roster

Add Griff Jeszka, F added to training camp roster

Add Alexis Girard, D added to training camp roster

Iowa:

Add Ryan Edquist, G signed tryout agreement [10/7]

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G added to training camp roster

Add Jacob Friend, D added to training camp roster

Add Jacob Panetta, D added to training camp roster

Add Austin McEneny, D added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Fortunato, D added to training camp roster

Add Ara Nazarian, F added to training camp roster

Add Abbott Girduckis, F added to training camp roster

Add Travis Howe, F added to training camp roster

Add Craig Martin, F added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Kramer, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Roth, F added to training camp roster

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F added to training camp roster

Add Derek Lodermeier, F added to training camp roster

Add Luke Lynch, F added to training camp roster

Add Christopher Brown, F added to training camp roster

Add Joey Sides, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Lotz, G added to training camp roster

Add Cooper Jones, D added to training camp roster

Add Brandon McMartin, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Koepplinger, F added to training camp roster

Add Marcel Godbout, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers, added to training camp roster

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford, added to training camp roster

Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford, added to training camp roster

Kalamazoo:

Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Delete Owen Williams, D suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Kansas City:

Add Angus Redmond, G added to training camp roster

Add Willie Corrin, D added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Muck, D added to training camp roster

Add Marcus Crawford, D added to training camp roster

Add Noah Delmas, D added to training camp roster

Add Theo Calvas, D added to training camp roster

Add Bryan Lemos, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Harrison, F added to training camp roster

Add Loren Ulett, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Pastujov, F added to training camp roster

Add Shawn Weller, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Bricknell, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Smith, F added to training camp roster

Add Lane Scheidl, F added to training camp roster

Add Darik Angeli, F added to training camp roster

Add Jesse Mychan, F added to training camp roster

Add Evan Moyse, G added to training camp roster

Add John Schiavo, F added to training camp roster

Add Kasey Kulczycki, F added to training camp roster

Orlando:

Add Amir Miftakhov, G assigned by Tampa Bay, added to training camp roster

Rapid City:

Add Colton Leiter, F/D signed tryout agreement [10/6]

South Carolina:

Add Nate Pionk, F signed tryout agreement

Add Dominick Sacco, F signed tryout agreement [10/7]

Toledo:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned by Detroit, added to training camp roster

Trois-Rivieres:

Delete Francois Berube, F released from tryout agreement [10/6]

Wheeling:

Delete Craig Pantano, G released from tryout agreement [10/7]

Worcester:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G added to training camp roster

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G added to training camp roster

Add Myles McGurty, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Albano, D added to training camp roster

Add John Furgele, D added to training camp roster

Add Karl Boudrias, D added to training camp roster

Add Zach Malatesta, D added to training camp roster

Add Neil Robinson, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Smotherman, F added to training camp roster

Add Grant Jozefek, F added to training camp roster

Add Liam Coughlin, F added to training camp roster

Add Ross Olsson, F added to training camp roster

Add Nolan Vesey, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Coleman, F added to training camp roster

Add Brent Beaudoin, F added to training camp roster

Add Drew Callin, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Poulsen, F added to training camp roster

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Repaci, F added to training camp roster

Add J.D. Dudek, F added to training camp roster

Add Brody Claeys, G added to training camp roster

Add Bryan Etter, D added to training camp roster

Add Egor Borshchev, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Moran, F added to training camp roster

Add Bret Parker, F added to training camp roster

Add Canon Pieper, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Bryce Martin, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Charlie Spetz, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G signed contract [10/6]

Add Bret Parker, F signed tryout agreement [10/6]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.