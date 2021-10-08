Americans Assign Robson to Cyclones
October 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have received goaltender Mat Robson, who has been assigned from the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. Robson will join the Cyclones for the beginning of training camp this weekend.
