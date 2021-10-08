Icemen Announce Additions to Hockey Operations Staff

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Nick Luukko announced the following additions and promotions to the Icemen's Hockey Operations Department.

Brandon Mashinter has been named the Icemen's new Assistant Coach. Mashinter, 33, begins his coaching career after an impressive high-level playing career from 2009-2021. Mashinter competed in 64 NHL contests in stints with the San Jose Sharks, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks. The Newmarket, Ontario resident compiled 261 points in 535 American Hockey League (AHL) games split between the Worcester Sharks, Hartford Wolfpack, Rockford Ice Hogs and San Jose Barracuda. Mashinter won an Ontario Hockey League championship with the Kitchener Rangers in 2008.

Jim Chesnut has been named the team's Head Equipment Manager. Chesnut brings a wealth of veteran experience to the Icemen, as he enters his 23rd season in hockey as an equipment manager, with over 1,400 games worked. Chesnut was a member of the Pensacola Ice Pilots club that won the Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) championship this past spring. Chesnut has served in a similar role at several levels of hockey, including stops in the American Hockey League.

Jake Reardon has been appointed as Head Athletic Trainer. Reardon enters his first season in professional hockey after serving as an athletic trainer for the Northeast Generals of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). From 2018-2020, Reardon worked and earned a Master's degree at Western Kentucky University, serving as an athletic trainer for several intercollegiate sports teams. The Scituate, Massachusetts resident is also a member of the Professional Head Athletic Trainers Society (PHATS) and recently worked the 2021 New York Rangers Training Camp.

Patrick Murphy has been promoted to Strength & Conditioning Coach. Murphy enters his fourth season with the Icemen, but his first as an official member of the team's hockey operations department. Previously, Murphy handled all player training and conditioning for the Icemen on a volunteer basis, but now takes on an expanded role in player strength and conditioning. Murphy operates his own fitness business, Murphy Fitness in Jacksonville. Murphy recently worked the 2021 New York Rangers Training Camp.

In addition, the Icemen also announced two support staff members are in the fold for the 2021-22 season. Locker room attendant Jimmy Marks returns for his 5th season in hockey assisting with equipment management duties. The Icemen also welcome the addition of Jake Wheeler as video coordinator for the upcoming season.

