Fans Treated to 4-3 Come-From-Behind Iowa Wild Win to Officially Open Xtream Arena
October 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa scored twice in the third period to tie the game and Connor Dewar potted a power-play overtime winner (4:18 of OT) to sink the Rockford IceHogs 4-3 in the first professional game ever with fans at Xtream Arena, an AHL preseason contest presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.
The game was an intro to professional hockey in Iowa City ahead of the Heartlanders' first game in team history at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City. Tickets for the Heartlanders' first game ever are available by calling 319-569-GOAL or visiting IowaHeartlanders.com/tickets.
The Wild are the Heartlanders AHL affiliate. Heartlanders players will progress up the affiliation chain from the Iowa Heartlanders to the Iowa Wild and then the Minnesota Wild.
Cramarossa scored at 1:09 of the third period to pull the Iowa within one and tied the game with seven minutes to go. After an eventful first four minutes of overtime, Dewar blasted a top-shelf beauty from the slot to defeat Rockford netminder Tom Aubrun.
The Heartlanders open the regular season with four of their first five games at home in October. The Silo Team Store is also open at Xtream Arena; pick up Heartlanders merchandise and visit shopheartlanders.com to see the latest selections.
