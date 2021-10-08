K-Wings Announce Training Camp Roster and Schedule

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced its training camp roster and Schedule Friday as the team opened camp with its first official practice. The roster is made up of 21 players, consisting of 10 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

The K-Wings also revealed the full training camp schedule Friday. All practices are at Wings Event Center and closed to the public during camp this year, due to return to play protocols.

Kalamazoo Wings Training Camp Roster

Goaltenders (3): Trevor Gorsuch (SPC), Kade Phipps (PTO)

Defensemen (9): Andrew Bellant (PTO), Cody Corbett (SPC), Michael Davies (SPC), Andrew Debrincat (SPC), Andrew McLean (PTO), Brenden Miller (SPC), Justin Murray (SPC), Tyler Rockwell (PTO), Collin Saccoman (SPC)

Forwards (10): Greg Betzold (SPC), Kyle Blaney (SPC), Erik Bradford (SPC), Raymond Brice (PTO), Max Humitz (SPC), Matheson Iacopelli (SPC), Nick Jermain (SPC), Logan Lambdin (SPC), Tanner Sorenson (SPC), Justin Taylor (SPC)

*SPC - standard player contract

*PTO - professional tryout

Kalamazoo will host the Toledo Walleye on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m. in an exhibition game, with tickets available for just $5. Kalamazoo Wings season ticket holders get in free and will be able to pick up their season tickets that night.

