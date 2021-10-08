Lightning Reassign Amir Miftakhov to Solar Bears
October 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Amir Miftakhov has been reassigned to the club by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando's NHL affiliate.
Miftakhov (MIHF-tah-kahv), 21, was signed by the Lightning to a three-year entry-level contract on May 2 after he played in seven games with Ak Bars Kazan of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League during the 2020-21 season, in which he posted a 4-2-0 record with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and one shutout. He also played in 17 games for Kazan's minor league squad in the VHL, recording a 6-7-1 record, a 2.73 GAA and a .907 save percentage.
The 6-foot, 172-pound netminder has appeared in nine career KHL games, sporting 4-3-0 record with a 2.26 GAA, a .912 save percentage and one shutout. Miftakhov's career numbers in the VHL include 74 appearances with a 28-29-0 record, a 2.40 GAA, a .915 save percentage and four shutouts.
The Kazan, Russia native represented his country at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships and helped them take home the silver medal. Miftakhov appeared in five games and posted a 2.12 GAA and a .919 save percentage.
Miftakhov was drafted by the Lightning in the sixth round, 186th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Orlando has also released goaltender Ryan Novalis from his tryout. The Solar Bears training camp roster is now as follows:
Orlando Solar Bears 2021 Training Camp Roster:
Forwards
Tyler Bird
Nick Bligh
Luke Boka [R]
Dylan Fitze
Jackson Keane [R]
Conor Landrigan [R]
Tristin Langan
Ian Parker [R]
Zach Remers [R]
Fabrizio Ricci
Defensemen
Braydon Barker [R]
Michael Brodzinski
Chad Duchesne [V]
Luke McInnis
Goaltenders
Amir Miftakhov [R-TB]
Clint Windsor
Loaned to AHL training camp
Kevin Lohan - D - Syracuse Crunch
Aaron Luchuk - F - Syracuse Crunch
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
TB = Tampa Bay Lightning contract
