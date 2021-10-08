Lions Single Game Tickets on Sale

Trois-Rivières (October 8th, 2021) - The Trois-Rivières Lions announce the sale of single game tickets for their inaugural season.

Starting at 10 a.m. this morning, fans in Trois-Rivières and across the province can purchase their tickets for one of the 36 Lions regular season games starting at $ 17 plus tax.

In addition to season tickets and single game tickets, remember that fans can also purchase group passes, VIP areas and half-season tickets by calling 819-519-1634 or via our website www.lions3r .com.

The Lions 'first season will begin on October 21th, when the Trois-Rivières' Canadian rivals, the Newfoundland Growlers, will be in Trois-Rivières for a three-game series in a full capacity at the Colisée Vidéotron.

