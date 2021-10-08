Icemen Announce Training Camp Roster & Schedule
October 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced their 2021 Training Camp roster and schedule. This is the first season the Icemen will serve as the ECHL affiliate for the New York Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack, under the direction of new Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko.
The following is a full listing of the Icemen roster for the start of Training Camp:
Forwards (14)
Christopher Brown
Jake Elmier (NHL-NYR)
Abbott Girduckis
Marcel Godbout (TO)
Travis Howe
Patrick Kramer
Josh Koepplinger (TO)
Derek Lodermeier
Luke Lynch
Craig Martin
Vladislav Mikhalchuk
Ara Nazarian
Ryan Roth
Joey Sides
Defensemen (7)
Zach Berzolla (AHL-HFD)
Brandon Fortunato
Jacob Friend
Cooper Jones (PTO)
Austin McEneny
Brandon McMartin (PTO)
Jacob Panetta
Goaltending (3)
Francois Brassard (AHL-HFD)
Austin Lotz (PTO)
Charles Williams
*** PTO (Professional Tryout) TO (Tryout)
The Icemen will open their 2021 Training Camp with their first on-ice practice on Saturday, October 9 at 1:15 p.m. at the Community First Igloo. All practices that take place at the Community First Igloo are open to the public. All practices scheduled at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena are closed to the public.
FAN EVENT!
Highlighting the Icemen's Training Camp slate is a team Scrimmage game on Saturday, October 15 beginning at 3:15 p.m. The event is free for all fans looking to get a first look of this year's team in game action.
--
The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season presented by Community First Credit Union is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available.
Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 8, 2021
- Admirals Announce 2021-22 Broadcasting Schedule - Norfolk Admirals
- Icemen Announce Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Lions Single Game Tickets on Sale - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Announce Training Camp Roster - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Announce Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals' Training Camp Roster Announced - Reading Royals
- Mariners Add Defenseman Michael Kim - Maine Mariners
- First Pro Hockey Game Tonight at Xtream Arena - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Announce Training Camp Roster & Schedule
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Joey Sides
- Icemen Add Forward Luke Lynch and Defenseman Austin McEneny
- Icemen Ink Defenseman Brandon Fortunato for 2021-22
- Icemen Add Size up Front with the Addition of Vladislav Mikhalchuk