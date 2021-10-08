Icemen Announce Training Camp Roster & Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced their 2021 Training Camp roster and schedule. This is the first season the Icemen will serve as the ECHL affiliate for the New York Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack, under the direction of new Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko.

The following is a full listing of the Icemen roster for the start of Training Camp:

Forwards (14)

Christopher Brown

Jake Elmier (NHL-NYR)

Abbott Girduckis

Marcel Godbout (TO)

Travis Howe

Patrick Kramer

Josh Koepplinger (TO)

Derek Lodermeier

Luke Lynch

Craig Martin

Vladislav Mikhalchuk

Ara Nazarian

Ryan Roth

Joey Sides

Defensemen (7)

Zach Berzolla (AHL-HFD)

Brandon Fortunato

Jacob Friend

Cooper Jones (PTO)

Austin McEneny

Brandon McMartin (PTO)

Jacob Panetta

Goaltending (3)

Francois Brassard (AHL-HFD)

Austin Lotz (PTO)

Charles Williams

*** PTO (Professional Tryout) TO (Tryout)

The Icemen will open their 2021 Training Camp with their first on-ice practice on Saturday, October 9 at 1:15 p.m. at the Community First Igloo. All practices that take place at the Community First Igloo are open to the public. All practices scheduled at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena are closed to the public.

FAN EVENT!

Highlighting the Icemen's Training Camp slate is a team Scrimmage game on Saturday, October 15 beginning at 3:15 p.m. The event is free for all fans looking to get a first look of this year's team in game action.

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season presented by Community First Credit Union is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available.

