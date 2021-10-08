Everblades Announce 2021-22 Weekly Promotional Deals

ESTERO, Fla. -- On Friday, the Florida Everblades announced the weekly promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season in anticipation of the team's season opener against the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, October 23, at Hertz Arena.

The full schedule of promotions includes Hump Day Deals and College Nights on all 12 Wednesday home games, nine different 239 Friday package deals, and Saturday Tailgate entertainment before all 14 Saturday home matches!

WEDNESDAY

The Everblades are here to get you over the hump, with great deals at every Wednesday home game this season! Take advantage of $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Lights.

Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase a student ticket for only $5!

FRIDAY

239 Friday deals continue this season with a full schedule of great deals! All 239 packages include two premium seats, two autographed programs, and two special food or drink items for only $39!

The full schedule of 239 Friday deals is listed below:

GAME DATE PROMO PRICE

10/29/21 2 Premium Seats, 2 Autographed Programs, & 2 Arepas Cakes $39.00

12/17/21 2 Premium Seats, 2 Autographed Programs, & 2 Ugly Sweater Bud Light Cans $39.00

01/07/22 2 Premium Seats, 2 Autographed Programs, & 2 Mushroom Swiss Burgers $39.00

01/21/22 2 Premium Seats, 2 Autographed Programs, & 2 New Amster"DAM" Buckets $39.00

02/18/22 2 Premium Seats, 2 Autographed Programs, & 2 BBQ Pizza Slices $39.00

03/04/22 2 Premium Seats, 2 Autographed Programs, & 2 RipTide Porpoise Beers $39.00

03/18/22 2 Premium Seats, 2 Autographed Programs, & 2 Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels $39.00

04/01/22 2 Premium Seats, 2 Autographed Programs, & 2 Pink Whitney $39.00

04/15/22 2 Premium Seats, 2 Autographed Programs, & 2 Molly Moo's

In addition, kids eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub every Friday, with the purchase of an adult entree!

SATURDAY

Every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. featuring live music, kids' activities, and food and drinks for all ages! Find the full schedule of Saturday tailgate party performers here:

GAME DATE: PERFORMANCE BY:

10/23/21 A Few Rough Edges

10/30/21 Chris Bepko

11/20/21 Chris Bepko

12/04/21 A Few Rough Edges

12/18/21 Rob Ziruolo

01/08/22 Chris Bepko

01/22/22 TC Carter

02/05/22 James Prather

02/19/22 TC Carter

03/05/22 James Prather

03/12/22 TC Carter

03/19/22 Rob Ziruolo

04/02/22 James Prather

04/16/22 A Few Rough Edges

For more information, visit our Weekly Promotions page. Click here to see the entire 2021-22 promotional schedule.

--

JOIN THE FUN

Become a member of the Florida Everblades family by securing a great seat location and big savings with a Blades 365 Membership!

Purchase a new Voucher 12 package that allows you to use 12 tickets in any quantity during the 2021-22 season to earn the exclusive benefits of being a Blades 365 Member!

Opening Night on October 23 against the Jacksonville Icemen and the 2021-22 season is fast approaching. Secure your ticket packages today!

Everblades put the FUN in FUNdraising! There is no handling of money or tickets and no limit to the amount of money your group can make with the Everblades easy-to-run online Fundraiser! For more information, or to reserve a Fundraiser Night at an Everblades regular season home game, call or text (239) 948-7825.

