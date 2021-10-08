First Pro Hockey Game Tonight at Xtream Arena

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Wild host the Rockford IceHogs in the first professional game at Xtream Arena Friday at 7:00 p.m. The AHL preseason contested is presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. Tickets are available by calling 319-569-GOAL or visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

The Iowa Wild are the Heartlanders AHL affiliates. The IceHogs are the top affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

The Heartlanders officially open the 2021-22 ECHL season on Fri., Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. against Kansas City at Xtream Arena, the first game in team history. Single-game, group and season tickets are available at iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

