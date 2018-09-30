Walleye Announce Training Camp Roster
September 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - Toledo Walleye hockey gets underway Monday, October 1 with the first day of training camp at the Huntington Center. The Walleye will hit the ice at 11:00 a.m. for the first practice of the 2018-19 season.
TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Fourteen forwards in camp to start the season are: Tyler Spezia, Shane Berschbach, Hayden Hodgson, Jordan Topping, Dylan Sadowy, Bryan Moore, Luke Nogard, John Siemer, Ben Storm, Charlie O'Connor, Luke Kirwin, Daniel Leavans, A.J. Jenks and Greg Wolfe.
Seven total defensemen are in camp with Brenden Kotyk, Kevin Tansey, Ryan Obuchowski, Olivier Schingh-Gomez, Jake Faiella, Kevin Lohan and Matt Register. Three goaltenders will open the Walleye camp featuring returner Pat Nagle along with Kaden Fulcher and Mason Pulde.
Preseason Games:
Friday, October 5 at Kalamazoo
Saturday, October 6 vs Kalamazoo- 7:15 p.m.- General Admission tickets are $5 with proceeds to benefit the Walleye Wishing Well charity fund.
Toledo will face Fort Wayne in their home-opener at the Huntington Center on October 27. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m. Opening Night, CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend and regular season tickets for the 10th Season of Walleye hockey are on sale now by visiting toledowalleye.com or by calling the box office at 419-725-9255. Follow your Toledo Walleye on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news and updates on the team.
