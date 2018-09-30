Wingin' It with Spiros to Debut at Wild Wing Cafe October 8

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays are proud to announce that the team's official coach's show, now titled Wingin' It With Spiros, will return to Wild Wing Cafe during the 2018-19 season. The show will be hosted by the "Voice of the Stingrays", Jared Shafran, and will feature interviews with new Stingrays head coach Spiros Anastas along with selected players and staff.

The show will once again take place from 7-8 p.m. inside Wild Wing Cafe's North Charleston location at 7618 Rivers Ave. Monday, Oct. 8 marks the first show of the 2018-19 year, which will include the full 2018-19 roster in attendance to meet with fans and sign autographs!

The complete list of Wingin' It With Spiros dates for the 2017-18 season are as follows:

October 8

November 5

December 3

January 7

February 4

March 4

All dates are subject to change. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to score a seat near the stage and may enter to win great prizes.

The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on Oct. 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule vs. Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or visit 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

