Everblades Acquire Mathieu Foget in Trade with Allen Americans

September 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have acquired forward Mathieu Foget in a trade with the Allen Americans, head coach Brad Ralph announced on Sunday.

Foget, 21, played the bulk of the last two seasons in major juniors in the Ontario Hockey League and also brings NCAA Division I experience to the 'Blades roster.

"Mathieu is a tremendously fast and agile skater, he possesses the puck very well, and he can distribute the puck as well as anyone at our level," Ralph said. "He is an exciting young player, and we are happy to have him dress for the Blades."

Foget, a native of Orleans, Ontario, played in 100 games in the OHL from 2016-18, including time with the Ottawa 67's and the Mississauga Steelheads. In that time, he proved himself as a balanced offensive weapon, posting 94 points on 34 goals and 60 assists. Sharing time between Ottawa and Mississauga last season, Foget exploded for 61 points (22 G, 39 A) in 68 games. He finished seventh on Mississauga with 38 points despite playing in less than half of the Steelheads' games.

A 5-foot-9, 174-pound center, Foget made his professional debut with the Americans at the end of the 2017-18 season, suiting up in a pair of games on April 6-7. He scored in his first career game in the ECHL, a game-winner in overtime to send Allen past the Idaho Steelheads, 5-4. In the playoffs, Foget saw action in seven games and tabbed a goal and an assist.

Prior to playing in the OHL, Foget played two seasons for Merrimack College from 2015-17. He had 16 career points in 47 games.

