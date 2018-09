ECHL Transactions - September 30

September 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, September 30, 2018:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Toledo:

Kent Nusbaum, G

Dustin Mowrey, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Hugo Enock, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Allen:

Danny Moynihan, F from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Austin McEneny, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Petgrave, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Florida:

Add Ben Masella, D added to training camp roster

Add Logan Roe, D added to training camp roster

Add Olivier Dame-Malka, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordon Southorn, D added to training camp roster

Add Trevor Petersen, F added to training camp roster

Add Blake Winiecki, F added to training camp roster

Add John McCarron, F added to training camp roster

Add Dawson Cook, F added to training camp roster

Add Brennan Saulnier, F added to training camp roster

Add Grant Arnold, F added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Thompson, F added to training camp roster

Add Sam Warning, F added to training camp roster

Add Mathieu Foget, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Schultz, D added to training camp roster

Add Michael Bunn, F added to training camp roster

Add Stephen Klein, G added to training camp roster

Add Logan Garst, F added to training camp roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Lukas Hafner, G added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Hayton, G added to training camp roster

Add Kevin Gibson, D added to training camp roster

Add Jason Binkley, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Lowney, D added to training camp roster

Add Cody Sol, D added to training camp roster

Add Jeff King, D added to training camp roster

Add Alexander Kuqali, D added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F added to training camp roster

Add Jamie Schaafsma, F added to training camp roster

Add Taylor Crunk, F added to training camp roster

Add Kevin Miller, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Morley, F added to training camp roster

Add Charley Grasskamp, F added to training camp roster

Add Chase Phelps, F added to training camp roster

Add Mathieu Nadeau, F added to training camp roster

Add Trent Fox, F added to training camp roster

Add Thomas Ebbing, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Hodgman, F added to training camp roster

Add Garret Ross, F added to training camp roster

Add Aidan Muir, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe Widmar, F added to training camp roster

Add Nicholas Kuqali, D added to training camp roster

Add Garrett Ladd, F added to training camp roster

Add Gordon Defiel, G added to training camp roster

Add Jake Hauswirth, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Lubin, D added to training camp roster

Add Oskari Halme, D added to training camp roster

Add Jarrett Kup, D added to training camp roster

Add Brant Sherwood, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Fucale, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Greenville:

Add Garrett Bartus, G added to training camp roster

Add Devin Buffalo, G added to training camp roster

Add J.C. Brassard, D added to training camp roster

Add Trevor Owens, D added to training camp roster

Add Jake Bolton, D added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Chatham, D added to training camp roster

Add Sean Flanagan, D added to training camp roster

Add Luke Ripley, D added to training camp roster

Add Jon Jutzi, D added to training camp roster

Add Chad Duchesne, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Henke, F added to training camp roster

Add Timmy Moore, F added to training camp roster

Add Johno May, F added to training camp roster

Add Will Merchant, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Globke, F added to training camp roster

Add Stephen Pierog, F added to training camp roster

Add Austen Brassard, F added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F added to training camp roster

Add Jarrid Privitera, F added to training camp roster

Add Stanislav Dzakhov, F added to training camp roster

Add Mike Pelech, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris Izmirlian, F added to training camp roster

Add Caleb Cameron, F added to training camp roster

Add Stathis Soumelidis, F added to training camp roster

Add Vinny Muto, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Ruby, G added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Tedesco, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Trask, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Powell, D/F added to training camp roster

Add Yianni Liarakos, F added to training camp roster

Idaho:

Add Tomas Sholl, G added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Faragher, G added to training camp roster

Add Eric Sweetman, D added to training camp roster

Add Brady Norrish, D added to training camp roster

Add Keegan Kanzig, D added to training camp roster

Add Sean Campbell, D added to training camp roster

Add Scott Dornbrock, D added to training camp roster

Add Clint Lewis, D added to training camp roster

Add Steve McParland, F added to training camp roster

Add Connor Chatham, F added to training camp roster

Add A.J. White, F added to training camp roster

Add Mitch Moroz, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Neville, F added to training camp roster

Add Jack Nevins, F added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Froese, F added to training camp roster

Add Avery Peterson, F added to training camp roster

Add Alexander Dahl, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Schempp, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Parizek, F added to training camp roster

Add Dexter Dancs, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe Pendenza, F added to training camp roster

Add Kale Kessy, F added to training camp roster

Add Geoff Crisfield, D added to training camp roster

Add Anthony McVeigh, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris Martenet, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Kansas City:

Add Nate Widman, D added to training camp roster

Add Brett Beauvais, D added to training camp roster

Add Neal Goff, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Klimek, D added to training camp roster

Add Riley Sweeney, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Robertson, F added to training camp roster

Add Eric Freschi, F added to training camp roster

Add C.J. Eick, F added to training camp roster

Add Corey Durocher, F added to training camp roster

Add Greg Betzold, F added to training camp roster

Add Dan Smith, F added to training camp roster

Add Jared VanWormer, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Breton, F added to training camp roster

Add Connor Graham, F added to training camp roster

Add Taylor McCloy, F added to training camp roster

Add Rocco Carzo, F added to training camp roster

Add Dave Dziurzynski, F added to training camp roster

Add Mike Panowyk, F added to training camp roster

Add Darian Dziurzynski, F added to training camp roster

Add Joey Sides, F added to training camp roster

Add John Schiavo, F added to training camp roster

Add Radoslav Illo, F added to training camp roster

Add Loren Ulett, F/D added to training camp roster

Add Ben Halford, G added to training camp roster

Maine:

Add Connor LaCouvee, G added to training camp roster

Add John Furgele, D added to training camp roster

Add Derek Pratt, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Adams, D added to training camp roster

Add Zach Tolkinen, D added to training camp roster

Add Scott Savage, D added to training camp roster

Add Trevor Fleurent, F added to training camp roster

Add Jesse Schwartz, F added to training camp roster

Add Dwyer Tschantz, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Kile, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Ferrill, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Maltby, F added to training camp roster

Add Mike Marnell, F added to training camp roster

Add Riley Bourbonnais, F added to training camp roster

Add Brady Vail, F added to training camp roster

Add Ken Neil, F added to training camp roster

Add Terrence Wallin, F added to training camp roster

Add Tim Kielich, F added to training camp roster

Add Brian Billett, G added to training camp roster

Add Troy Henley, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Badger, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Vieth, F added to training camp roster

Add Evan Schultz, F added to training camp roster

Add Lane King, F/D added to training camp roster

Add Brycen Martin, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Jason Salvaggio, F assigned by Hartford

Add Drew Melanson, F assigned by Hartford

Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Chris Nell, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Newfoundland:

Add Michael Garteig, G added to training camp roster

Add James Melindy, D added to training camp roster

Add Kristians Rubins, D added to training camp roster

Add Adam Pardy, D added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Thacker, D added to training camp roster

Add Evan Neugold, D/F added to training camp roster

Add Marcus Power, F added to training camp roster

Add Semyon Babintsev, F added to training camp roster

Add Brad Barone, G added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Darrigo, D added to training camp roster

Add Scott Trask, F added to training camp roster

Add Jimmy Soper, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Derian Plouffe, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Scott Pooley, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Brady Ferguson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Alex Gudbranson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Josh Kestner, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Matt Bradley, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Ryan Moore, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Eamon McAdam, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Rapid City:

Add Tyler Parks, G added to training camp roster

Add Matt Zenzola, G added to training camp roster

Add Michael Bitzer, G added to training camp roster

Add Adam Carlson, G added to training camp roster

Add Josh Elmes, D added to training camp roster

Add Chris Leibinger, D added to training camp roster

Add Brayden Sherbinin, D added to training camp roster

Add Blake Heinrich, D added to training camp roster

Add Riley Weselowski, D added to training camp roster

Add Steve Tarasuk, D added to training camp roster

Add Garrett Klotz, F added to training camp roster

Add Shaquille Merasty, F added to training camp roster

Add Adam Marsh, F added to training camp roster

Add Willem Nong-Lambert, F added to training camp roster

Add Quintin Lisoway, F added to training camp roster

Add Mitch Nardi, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Radjenovic, F added to training camp roster

Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F added to training camp roster

Add Cedric Montminy, F added to training camp roster

Add Robert Lepine, F added to training camp roster

Add Mason McCarty, F added to training camp roster

Add Alec Baer, F added to training camp roster

Add Derek Sutliffe, F added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Quaile, D added to training camp roster

Add Michael Turner, F added to training camp roster

Add Taylor Love, D added to training camp roster

Add Parker Moskal, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Fehd, D added to training camp roster

Add Michael Thomas, F added to training camp roster

Add Kevin Porter, F added to training camp roster

Add Richard Coyne, D added to training camp roster

Add Kajon McKay, F added to training camp roster

Reading:

Add Michael Huntebrinker, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Mike Chen, D added to training camp roster

Add Kevin McKernan, D added to training camp roster

Add Tim Davison, D added to training camp roster

Add Bo Brauer, F added to training camp roster

Add Cam MacDonald, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Pohlkamp, F added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Gaul, F added to training camp roster

Add Tad Kozun, F added to training camp roster

Add Pat Megannety, F added to training camp roster

Add Cameron Askew, F added to training camp roster

Add Christian Horn, F added to training camp roster

Add Tim Harrison, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Roberto, F added to training camp roster

Add Luke Stork, F added to training camp roster

Add Jonathan Charbonneau, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Marcuz, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Murray, G added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Harrison, D added to training camp roster

Add Cam Bakker, D added to training camp roster

Add Joey Davies, F added to training camp roster

Add Eric Witzel, F added to training camp roster

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added to training camp roster

Toledo:

Add Kevin Tansey, D added to training camp roster

Add Kevin Lohan, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Obuchowski, D added to training camp roster

Add Brenden Kotyk, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Register, D added to training camp roster

Add Charlie O'Connor, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Spezia, F added to training camp roster

Add Greg Wolfe, F added to training camp roster

Add Shane Berschbach, F added to training camp roster

Add Ben Storm, F added to training camp roster

Add Dan Leavens, F added to training camp roster

Add A.J. Jenks, F added to training camp roster

Add Hayden Hodgson, F added to training camp roster

Add Luke Nogard, F added to training camp roster

Add John Siemer, F added to training camp roster

Add Luke Kirwan, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Faiella, D added to training camp roster

Add Mason Pulde, G added to training camp roster

Add Olivier Schingh-Gomez, D/F added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Jordan Topping, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Bryan Moore, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Tulsa:

Add Devin Williams, G added to training camp roster

Add Steven Kaunisto, D added to training camp roster

Add Eric Drapluk, D added to training camp roster

Add Mike McKee, D added to training camp roster

Add Zach Todd, D added to training camp roster

Add Cooper Jones, D added to training camp roster

Add Adam Phillips, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Tesink, F added to training camp roster

Add Chad Thibodeau, F added to training camp roster

Add Ian McNulty, F added to training camp roster

Add Roman Ammirato, F added to training camp roster

Add Sam Wilbur, F added to training camp roster

Add Adam Pleskach, F added to training camp roster

Add Scott Cuthrell, F added to training camp roster

Add Bobby Watson, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris Francis, F added to training camp roster

Add Peter Sivak, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Kromm, F added to training camp roster

Add Ben Blasko, F added to training camp roster

Add Ian Keserich, G added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Bredo, D assigned by San Antonio

Add Kyle Rhodes, D assigned by San Antonio

Delete Chris Joyaux, D suspended by team

Delete Kyle Rankin, F suspended by team

Utah:

Add Brandon Wildung, G added to training camp roster

Add Christian Frey, G added to training camp roster

Add Teigan Zahn, D added to training camp roster

Add Gage Ausmus, D added to training camp roster

Add Taylor Richart, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Misiak, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Harms, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Carroll, F added to training camp roster

Add R.T. Rice, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Walters, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Berry, F added to training camp roster

Add Joey Raats, D added to training camp roster

Add Tom Anderson, F added to training camp roster

Add David Higgs, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Dangel, F added to training camp roster

Add Thanvir Bandesha, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris Komma, G added to training camp roster

Add Erik Soderlund, D/F added to training camp roster

Add Kevin Carr, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Tim McGauley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Josh Winquist, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Cole Ully, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Kevin Davis, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Matt Pufahl, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Joey Ratelle, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Mitch Maxwell, F suspended by team

Wheeling:

Add Matt O'Connor, G signed tryout agreement

Wichita:

Add Dyson Stevenson, F added to training camp roster

Add Mitch Maloney, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Schmalz, F added to training camp roster

Worcester:

Add Connor Doherty, D added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Panico, D added to training camp roster

Add Kyle McKenzie, D added to training camp roster

Add Alexis Vanier, D added to training camp roster

Add Barry Almeida, F added to training camp roster

Add Woody Hudson, F added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Willick, F added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Kelley, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Sorkin, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Barnes, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Palmer, D added to training camp roster

Add Bryan Arneson, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Bligh, F added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Tsicos, F added to training camp roster

Add Charlie Millen, G added to training camp roster

Add Pat Condon, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Anderson, F added to training camp roster

Add Trent Durocher, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Hubbard, G added to training camp roster

Add Mitch Gillam, G assigned by Bridgeport

Add Ryan Mackinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Tyler Mueller, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Josh Holmstrom, F assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Jordan Kwas, F suspended by team

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.