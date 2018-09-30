Three Return from AHL Training Camps

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forwards Mitch Maloney, Matt Schmalz and Dyson Stevenson have been released from their American Hockey League tryout agreements and returned to Wichita.

Mitch Maloney and Matt Schmalz attended camp with the Rockford IceHogs while Dyson Stevenson skated with the Utica Comets. All three have been added to the training camp roster.

