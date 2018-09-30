Monarchs Re-Sign Defenseman Craig Wyszomirski

September 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager, Doug Christiansen, announced today that the Monarchs have re-signed Craig Wyszomirski to a Standard Player Contract for the 2018-19 season.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Wyszomirski, 26, returns to the Monarchs after scoring 15 points on two goals and 13 assists, while adding 81 penalty minutes, during the 2017-18 campaign. In his career with the Monarchs, Wyszomirski has totaled 27 points on six goals and 21 assists in 115 games played.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Mahwah, N.J., played three seasons at Merrimack College from 2013 to 2016, where he skated in 74 games, while recording two goals and three assists to go along with 54 penalty minutes. Wyszomirski has played in 10 AHL games during his career with the Syracuse Crunch (7) and the Ontario Reign (3).

Wyszomirski and the Monarchs open the season on the road against the Brampton Beast on Oct. 13, before returning home on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. to face the Newfoundland Growlers. For tickets to Opening Night, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.