Oilers Announce Training Camp Roster and Schedule

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced their training camp roster and schedule for the preseason, which begins Monday at the Oilers Ice Center.

Additionally, the Oilers have received six players from the American Hockey League's San Antonio Rampage, including Oilers forward Adam Pleskach, defensemen Mike McKee and Zach Todd, and goaltender Devin Williams, who were released from their AHL tryouts. The Rampage also assigned defensemen Dylan Bredo and Kyle Rhodes to Tulsa.

All practices at the Oilers Ice Center are free and open to the public. Tulsa will head to Wichita on Saturday, October 6 for a preseason game against the Thunder at the Wichita Ice Center at 4:05pm.

The Oilers will carry 22 players at the start of camp, composed of 11 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

Training Camp Roster

Forwards (11): Roman Ammirato (ECHL), Ben Blasko (ECHL), Scott Cuthrell (ECHL), Chris Francis (ECHL), Alex Kromm (ECHL), Ian McNulty (ECHL), Adam Pleskach (ECHL), Peter Sivak (ECHL), Ryan Tesink (ECHL), Bobby Watson (ECHL), Sam Wilbur (ECHL)

Defensemen (9): Dylan Bredo (AHL-San Antonio), Eric Drapluk (ECHL), Cooper Jones (ECHL), Steven Kaunisto (ECHL), Mike McKee (ECHL), Adam Phillips (ECHL), Kyle Rhodes (AHL-San Antonio), Chad Thibodeau (ECHL), Zach Todd (ECHL)

Goaltenders (2): Ian Keserich (PTO), Devin Williams (ECHL)

Training Camp Schedule

Monday, Oct. 1: Practice - Oilers Ice Center, 9:45-11:15am

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Practice - Oilers Ice Center, 9:45-11:15am

Wednesday, Oct. 3: Practice - Oilers Ice Center, 9:45-11:15am

Thursday, Oct. 4: Practice - Oilers Ice Center, 9:45-11:15am

Friday, Oct. 5: Practice - Oilers Ice Center, 9:45-11:15am

Saturday, Oct. 6: Preseason Game at Wichita Thunder - Wichita Ice Center, 4:05pm

Sunday, Oct. 7: No Practice

Monday, Oct. 8: No Practice

Tuesday, Oct. 9: Practice - Oilers Ice Center, 9:45-11:15am

Wednesday, Oct. 10: Practice - Oilers Ice Center, 9:45-11:15am

Thursday, Oct. 11: Practice - Oilers Ice Center, 9:45-11:15am

Friday, Oct. 12: Practice - Oilers Ice Center, 9:45-11:15am

Saturday, Oct. 13: Season Opener vs. Idaho Steelheads - BOK Center, 7:05pm

