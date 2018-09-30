Stingrays Announce 2018 Training Camp Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the club's initial roster to begin training camp for the 2018-19 season.

The roster features 23 total players, including 16 forwards, five defenders, and two goaltenders. Among the squad are eight returning skaters that suited up for South Carolina during the 2017-18 season that secured a franchise-record 48 wins and a second-place finish in the South Division.

Seven players on South Carolina's initial roster are on tryouts, including three forwards, two defensemen and two goaltenders. Rounding out the roster are forwards Joey Davies, Ryan Marcuz and Eric Witzel, defensemen Cameron Bakker and Patrick Harrison along with goaltenders Joel Eisenhower and Alex Murray.

The initial training camp roster is below and is subject to change. The full roster can be viewed HERE. Additional players participating in National Hockey League (NHL) or American Hockey League (AHL) training camps can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.

Forwards:

Cameron Askew

Bo Brauer

Jonathan Charbonneau

Andrew Cherniwchan

Joey Davies

Patrick Gaul

Tim Harrison

Christian Horn

Tad Kozun

Cam MacDonald

Ryan Marcuz

Patrick Megannety

Matt Pohlkamp

Nick Roberto

Luke Stork

Eric Witzel

Defensemen:

Cameron Bakker

Mike Chen

Tim Davison

Patrick Harrison

Kevin McKernan

Goalies:

Joel Eisenhower

Alex Murray

Under the direction of new head coach Spiros Anastas, the Stingrays hit the ice and begin their first practice on Monday, October 1 at 10 a.m. at the Carolina Ice Palace. A complete training camp schedule is available HERE.

The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on Oct. 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule vs. Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 20.

