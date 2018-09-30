Mavericks Set to Open Preseason Camp on Monday
September 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks are set to being preseason camp for the team's landmark 10th season on Monday, Oct. 1.
Full information for the two-week camp follows.
Tryouts
The Mavericks have signed four players to professional tryouts for the camp.
The group of tryout players include two newcomers and two familiar faces in Kansas City, two forwards, a defenseman and a goalie.
Radoslav Illo, 28, was a member of the Mavericks in the 2016-17 season. The forward posted 27 points (12g, 15a) in 53 games in his first stint with the club. He spent the 2017-18 season with HC Zlin in the Czech Republic, where he skated in 31 games.
John Schiavo, 24, looks to rejoin the Mavericks for the second-straight season. Schiavo was a January signing in 2017-18 after starting the year with the Fayetteville Marksmen. In 20 ECHL games last season, the forward recorded six points on three goals and three assists with a plus-1 rating.
Loren Ulett, 24, is looking for his first professional deal after completing his collegiate career last season with the University of Ontario Institute of Technology. The versatile defenseman played in 25 games last season, finishing with 10 points (5g, 5a) and 55 penalty minutes.
Ben Halford, 25, will mind the crease as the lone goaltender at the start of the camp. Halford finished his career at Princeton University last year, playing in a career-best nine games while claiming a 2.68 Goals Against Average and .902 Save Percentage. He then occupied the blue paint for the Fayetteville Marksmen to finish the year, playing in four games.
Team Roster
The Mavericks will open camp with 17 forwards, six defensemen and a netminder. Offseason signings Mark Cooper (forward) and Cliff Watson (defensemen) remain in AHL camps with Hershey and Stockton, respectively.
Forwards
Greg Betzold
Justin Breton
Rocco Carzo
Corey Durocher
Darian Dziurzynski
David Dziurzynski
C.J. Eick
Eric Freschi
Connor Graham
Radoslav Illo
Taylor McCloy
Mike Panowyk
John Schiavo
Joey Sides
Danny Smith
Matt Robertson
Jared VanWormer
Defensemen
Brett Beauvais
Neal Goff
Jordan Klimek
Riley Sweeney
Loren Ulett
Nate Widman
Goalie
Ben Halford
Camp Schedule
Mavericks practices are open to media and the public at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The following practice schedule is subject to change. Media availability will take place after practice with the exceptions of Thursday, Oct. 4, Monday, Oct. 8 and Tuesday, Oct. 9. Media desiring access to players or coaches can set up interviews by contacting Mavericks Director of Communications Brandon Weiss at bweiss@kcmavericks.com.
Monday, Oct. 1 - 10 a.m. practice
Tuesday, Oct. 2 - 10 a.m. practice
Wednesday, Oct. 3 - 10 a.m. practice, Intrasquad Scrimmage 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 4 - 9 a.m. practice, depart for Allen 11 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 5 - 11:15 a.m. pregame skate, 7 p.m. game at Allen
Saturday, Oct. 6 - 4:30 p.m. game at Allen
Sunday, Oct. 7 - off
Monday, Oct. 8 - 10 a.m. practice
Tuesday, Oct. 9 - off
Wednesday, Oct. 10 - 10 a.m. practice
Thursday, Oct. 11 - 10 a.m. practice
Intrasquad Scrimmage
The Mavericks' annual intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday, Oct. 3 is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of non-perishable food or cash to benefit the Community Services League. A pregame reception will take place at 5 p.m. on the party patio outside of the arena box office. Full team autographs will take place following the game.
New to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
In addition to the brand-new party patio, the arena will now feature magnetometers at the entrances. Fans are advised to be prepared to remove keys, phones, mobile devices, cameras and any other metal items before walking through metal detectors. Fans will not be asked to remove shoes, belts, small jewelry, watches, hair clips or other small amounts of loose change during initial screening.
Children will also be subject to screening, though parents with an infant may carry the baby. Parents who are attending with small children who are able to walk on their own are invited to proceed through the machines alongside their children.
Guests with artificial knee or hip replacements can safely proceed through the machines, but may request wand screening should they desire.
Mobility devices including wheelchairs, scooters and walkers fit through the machines and guests may use them. If the mobility device does not fit or sets off the alarm, or if the guest prefers another search method, a want will be conducted.
It is safe for expectant mothers to proceed through the machines, however expectant mothers who prefer wand screening may request such accommodation.
The Mavericks and Silverstein Eye Centers Arena thank fans for your patience upon entering and for your understanding in this change to the game day experience.
Traffic Advisory
The Mavericks would like to remind fans of construction on I-470 by the arena. The roadwork is part of a bridge rehabilitation project that includes 15 bridges from Blue Ridge Boulevard to the I-70 interchange. The work may cause some delays for travelers coming to and leaving the arena and is expected to be completed in November.
The Mavericks appreciate fans' understanding and continued support of the club.
Tickets
Single-game tickets, mini packs and season tickets for the upcoming season are all on sale.
The Mavericks begin the team's landmark 10th season on Friday, Oct. 12 with a home contest against rival Allen Americans.
- Mavericks Set to Open Preseason Camp on Monday - Kansas City Mavericks
