Beast Drop Close Exhibition Game against Golden Hawks

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Brandon Marino had two points and Anthony Dumont-Bouchard made 21 saves for Brampton as the Beast dropped a close 5-4 game against the Laurier Golden Hawks.

Brampton started the game off on the right foot and took a 1-0 lead as Kris Newbury banged home his first of the preseason. David Pacan sent the puck to Brandon Marino who took a hard shot on net.

Newbury was able to gather the rebound and slide it home past Laurier starting netminder Tyler Fassl at 3:58.

A couple of minutes later it was Lucas Venuto extending the Beast lead to 2-0. The speedy forward found some open space and rifled a perfect wrist shot past Fassl at 5:31. The only assist on the play went to Alexandre Mentink.

Brampton would head into the first intermission ahead by a score of 2-0 and leading in shots by a 13-10 count.

The Beast continued their goal scoring ways at the start of the second. David Vallorani cut into the zone and was able to wrist a hard shot past Fassl to give the Beast a 3-0 lead 1:35 into the second period.

The second period continued and Laurier was able to find the scoreboard courtesy of Neil Aird. The forward broke in short-handed and was able to slide the puck past Beast starter Anthony Dumont-Bouchard. That cut into the Brampton lead at 13:20.

Laurier continued their offensive outburst with goals by Anthony Conti and Anthony Sorrentino at 14:35 and 17:19 respectively. Brampton and Laurier were tied 3-3 heading into the second intermission. Shots on goals favoured the Golden Hawks to the tune of 24-19.

The third period saw Laurier continue to press the offense. Ethan Wiseman was able to convert on a breakdown from the Beast and give the Hawks the 4-3 lead at 6:36 of the third.

Not to be outdone in the goal department, Brandon Marino tied the game on the power play. The Beast captain somehow found a sliver of space over the shoulder of Fassl and tied the game up 4-4 at 14:02.

The game came all the way down to the final moments and it was Laurier who came out victorious off the stick of the aforementioned Sorrentino at 18:02. That allowed the Golden Hawks to secure the 5-4 win.

Fassl finished the game with 24 saves for the Golden Hawks. Dumont-Bouchard totaled 21 saves, and Leo Lazarev made five in relief.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Anthony Sorrentino (WLU) 2) Alexandre Mentink (BRA) 1) Brandon Marino (BRA). The Beast and Golden Hawks finished the finished the game one-for-three on the man advantage. The Beast will head to Newfoundland to take on the Growlers in preseason action. The next game is October 4th. The following two are on the 5th and 7th.

