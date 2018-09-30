Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster
September 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies, announced the team's 23-man training camp roster Sunday. The initial camp roster will have 23 players, including 12 forwards, 8 defencemen and three goaltenders.
Four players join Growlers camp on Tryout Contracts - F Scott Trask, F Jimmy Soper, D Andrew Darrigo and G Brad Barone.
The Growlers open training camp Monday at the Glacier in Mount Pearl before taking to the road for three preseason games versus the Brampton Beast in Stephenville, Deer Lake and Clarenville.
Training Camp Roster
Forwards (12): #7 Semyon Babintsev, #9 Marcus Power, #10 Zach O'Brien, #11 Derian Plouffe, #12 Scott Pooley, #18 Scott Trask, #22 Brady Ferguson, #26 Josh Kestner, #27 Matt Bradley, #29 Giorgio Estephan, #38 Jimmy Soper, #40 Ryan Moore
Defencemen (8): #2 Adam Pardy, #4 Andrew Darrigo, #5 Kristians Rubins, #8 Evan Neugold, #23 Stefan LeBlanc, #24 Alex Gudbranson, #42 Kyle Thacker, #43 James Melindy
Goaltenders (3): #30 Brad Barone, #34 Michael Garteig, #35 Eamon McAdam
