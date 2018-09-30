Mariners Announce Training Camp Roster

PORTLAND, ME - September 30, 2018 - With 21 spots available on the active roster to start the regular season, a group of 29 players will compete to fill them in the Maine Mariners inaugural training camp, starting Tuesday at William B. Troubh Ice Arena. The roster is as follows:

FORWARDS (17):

Ryan Badger

Riley Bourbonnais

Ryan Ferrill

Trevor Fleurent

Tim Kielich

Alex Kile

Tyler Maltby

Mike Marnell

Drew Melanson

Ken Neil

Jason Salvaggio

Evan Schultz

Jesse Schwartz

Dwyer Tschantz

Brady Vail

Austin Vieth

Terrence Wallin

DEFESEMEN (8):

Alex Adams

John Furgele

Troy Henley

Lane King (F/D)

Brycen Martin

Derek Pratt

Scott Savage

Zach Tolkinen

GOALTENDERS (4):

Brian Billett

Brandon Halverson

Connor LaCouvee

Chris Nell

The roster is made up primarily of players under contract with the Mariners and their two affiliates, the NHL's New York Rangers and AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Brycen Martin is under contract with the Buffalo Sabres. ECHL teams can carry 21 players on their active roster for the first 30 days of the regular season before the number decreases to 20.

The first four days of training camp are open to the public, beginning at 10:30 AM at William B. Troubh Arena Tuesday, October 2nd through Friday, October 5th. The Mariners will play two preseason games next Saturday, October 6th (7:00 PM vs. Worcester) and Sunday, October 7th (4:35 PM @ Manchester), both in Exeter, New Hampshire at the Rinks at Exeter. Admission to both games is free. A radio broadcast will also be available for each game on MarinersOfMaine.com.

The Mariners, proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, will start regular season play in their inaugural season October 13th at the Cross Insurance Arena against the Adirondack Thunder at 6:00 PM. The ECHL is the premier AA hockey league in the United States. Individual game tickets can be purchased at www.MarinersOfMaine.com, by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling them at (207) 775-3458. For information on season tickets, flex plans, 5-game packs, and group tickets, call 833-GO-MAINE.

