Mariners Announce Training Camp Roster
September 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - September 30, 2018 - With 21 spots available on the active roster to start the regular season, a group of 29 players will compete to fill them in the Maine Mariners inaugural training camp, starting Tuesday at William B. Troubh Ice Arena. The roster is as follows:
FORWARDS (17):
Ryan Badger
Riley Bourbonnais
Ryan Ferrill
Trevor Fleurent
Tim Kielich
Alex Kile
Tyler Maltby
Mike Marnell
Drew Melanson
Ken Neil
Jason Salvaggio
Evan Schultz
Jesse Schwartz
Dwyer Tschantz
Brady Vail
Austin Vieth
Terrence Wallin
DEFESEMEN (8):
Alex Adams
John Furgele
Troy Henley
Lane King (F/D)
Brycen Martin
Derek Pratt
Scott Savage
Zach Tolkinen
GOALTENDERS (4):
Brian Billett
Brandon Halverson
Connor LaCouvee
Chris Nell
The roster is made up primarily of players under contract with the Mariners and their two affiliates, the NHL's New York Rangers and AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Brycen Martin is under contract with the Buffalo Sabres. ECHL teams can carry 21 players on their active roster for the first 30 days of the regular season before the number decreases to 20.
The first four days of training camp are open to the public, beginning at 10:30 AM at William B. Troubh Arena Tuesday, October 2nd through Friday, October 5th. The Mariners will play two preseason games next Saturday, October 6th (7:00 PM vs. Worcester) and Sunday, October 7th (4:35 PM @ Manchester), both in Exeter, New Hampshire at the Rinks at Exeter. Admission to both games is free. A radio broadcast will also be available for each game on MarinersOfMaine.com.
The Mariners, proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, will start regular season play in their inaugural season October 13th at the Cross Insurance Arena against the Adirondack Thunder at 6:00 PM. The ECHL is the premier AA hockey league in the United States. Individual game tickets can be purchased at www.MarinersOfMaine.com, by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling them at (207) 775-3458. For information on season tickets, flex plans, 5-game packs, and group tickets, call 833-GO-MAINE.
