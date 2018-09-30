Grizz Release Revised 2018-19 Training Camp Schedule
September 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies will open Training Camp Monday, October 1st at Maverik Center with practice scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.
All fans are invited to attend the practices at Maverik Center. Times are subject to change.
The team's Face-Off Luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10. Cost is $20 for Season Ticket Holders and $45 for the General Public. Call (801) 988-8000 to RSVP. The Grizzlies begin their affiliation with the Colorado Avalanche. Head Coach Tim Branham will give his thoughts on the upcoming season, the 2018-2019 Opening Night roster will be introduced.
With the first win of the regular season, Tim Branham breaks the Utah Grizzlies record for wins by a head coach.
The Grizzlies will host Idaho in preseason action at Maverik Center on Friday, October 5th at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game are available for $10 at the Maverik Center Box Office or UtahGrizzlies.com. Utah plays in Idaho the following night at 7 p.m.
Training Camp Schedule
Monday, October 1; 12 p.m.,
Tuesday, October 2; 10 a.m.,
Wednesday, October 3; 10 a.m.,
Thursday, October 4; 10 a.m. Off-Site. Public not invited.
Friday, October 5; Preseason Game; 7 p.m. Idaho @ Utah at Maverik Center
Saturday, October 6; Preseason Game; 7 p.m. Utah at Idaho
Key Dates
Face-Off Luncheon/Media Day
Wednesday, October 10, 11:45 a.m at Maverik Center
Regular Season Opening Weekend
Friday, October 12 7:00 p.m. Rapid City at Utah.
Saturday, October 13 7:00 p.m. Rapid City at Utah.
