Walleye Announce 2023 Playoff Roster

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today the players who will make up its 2023 Kelly Cup playoff roster. The 20-man active roster is nearly identical to the roster of players who were a part of Toledo's recent 18-game winning streak.

Goaltenders: Sebastian Cossa, John Lethemon

Defensemen: Adrien Beraldo, Charlie Curti, Derek Daschke, Riley McCourt, Gordi Myer, Seth Barton, Donovan Sebrango, Eemil Viro

Forwards: John Albert, Ryan Cox, Sam Craggs, Thomas Ebbing, Gordie Green, Brandon Hawkins, TJ Hensick, Conlan Keenan, Patrick McGrath, Brett McKenzie, Andrew Sturtz, Trenton Bliss, Kirill Tyutyayev, Drew Worrad

"Determining a team's final roster is always difficult, but I firmly believe the players selected will provide the depth and tenacity needed for a successful playoff run," said head coach Dan Watson. "I can't thank all the players who did not make our playoff roster enough for their contributions to the Walleye this year, and in some cases, previous seasons. They represented our team, organization and community extremely well, and I wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

Playoffs begin Friday at the Huntington Center with the Walleye taking on the Indy Fuel. Tickets and more details are available at www.toledowalleye.com.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

