Physical Forward Travis Howe Returns from AHL San Diego

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Travis Howe has been returned to the Icemen by the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Howe, 28, returns to Jacksonville where he recorded six points (2g, 4a) with 38 penalty minutes in 23 games this season. Howe appeared in 24 games in his call-up with San Diego, totaling 77 penalty minutes and earning an AHL contract with the Gulls.

Last season, Howe registered 11 points (3g, 8a) with 119 penalty minutes in 41 games played last season. In addition, Howe scored a goal with 14 penalty minutes in eight postseason appearances this past spring.

During the 2020-21 season, Howe recorded four points (1g, 3a) and 55 penalty minutes in 21 games split between the Icemen and the Fort Wayne Komets. In total, the 6-4, 235-pound winger has accrued 42 points (15g, 27a) with 824 penalty minutes in 213 ECHL contests split between the Icemen, Komets, Utah Grizzlies and Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2016-2022.

Howe made one appearance with the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners during the 2018-19 season. In the 2015-16 season, Howe totaled six points (2g, 4a) with 199 penalty minutes in 41 games with the South Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem and Mississippi RiverKings. During his final year of juniors, the Hull, Massachusetts resident recorded ten points with 246 penalty minutes in 50 games played with the Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL).

Howe was added to the Icemen's playoff roster. Jacksonville opens the 2023 Kelly Cup playoffs at home this weekend against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The following is the complete schedule for the Icemen's best-of-seven series with Greenville:

GAME 1: Friday April 21, 7:00 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 2: Sunday, April 23, 5:00 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 3: Tuesday, April 25, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville (Bons Secours Wellness Arena)

GAME 4: Friday, April 28, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville (Bons Secours Wellness Arena)

GAME 5: Saturday, April 29, 7:05 p.m. ***

Jacksonville at Greenville (Bons Secours Wellness Arena)

GAME 6: Tuesday, May 2, 7:00 p.m. ***

Greenville at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 7: Wednesday, May 3, 7:00 p.m. ***

Greenville at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

*** If Necessary

