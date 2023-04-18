Utah's Martel Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jordan Martel of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 10-16.

Martel scored one goal and added seven assists for eight points in three games against Tulsa last week, helping the Grizzlies secure the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

The 25-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win on Wednesday before notching three assists in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.

A native of Chicoutimi, Quebec, Martel tallied 44 points (18g-26a) in 45 games with the Grizzlies this season.

Martel has recorded 53 points (20g-33a) in 60 career ECHL games with Utah and Fort Wayne.

Prior to turning pro, Martel posted 34 points (20g-14a) in 38 career games at the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivières and 204 points (98g-106a) in 253 career games with Baie-Comeau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Jordan Martel, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Derek Lodermeier, Jacksonville (4 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.) and Evan Barratt, Reading (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Joe Pendenza (Florida), Drake Rymsha (Fort Wayne), Elias Rosen (Kansas City), Jarid Lukosevicius (South Carolina) and Gordie Green (Toledo).

