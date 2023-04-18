Santos, Hall Highlight Mariners Playoff Roster

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced their roster for the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, as they get set to begin the postseason on Friday in Reading, PA. The roster includes forwards Mathew Santos and Curtis Hall, rejoining the team from the American Hockey League.

ECHL playoff rosters are made up of 24 players - 20 on the active roster plus four reserve players.

The Mariners playoff roster is as follows:

Forwards (13): Austin Albrecht, Cam Askew, Tim Doherty, Mitch Fossier, Curtis Hall, Tyler Hinam, Carter Johnson, Alex Kile, Nick Master, Mathew Santos, Pat Shea, Reid Stefanson, Alex-Olivier Voyer

Defensemen (9): Gabriel Chicoine, Connor Doherty, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Grant Gabriele, Fedor Gordeev, Cameron Morton, Andrew Peski, Alden Weller, Jacob Wilson

Goaltenders (2): Francois Brassard, Michael DiPietro

Mathew Santos was loaned to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in mid-February and appeared in 17 games for them, scoring his first AHL goal on April 5th against Chicago. The leading scorer for the Mariners in 2021-22, Santos was again averaging over a point per game in Maine, with 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) in 38 games before being called up.

Curtis Hall, a 2018 draft pick of the Boston Bruins, had a brief stint with the Mariners in December, and enjoyed great success. In eight games for Maine, he scored five goals, including the Teddy Bear Toss goal on December 4th against Adirondack. He appeared in 37 games for the Providence Bruins this season, with one goal and three assists.

The Maine Mariners 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run is presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Games 1 and 2 of the North Division Semifinal are at Santander Arena in Reading, PA on Friday and Saturday night, with puck drop at 7 PM for both games. The games will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop. There will also be a viewing party on Friday for Game 1 at Three Dollar Dewey's in downtown Portland.

The series shifts to the Cross Insurance Arena for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) on April 24th, 25th, and 26th. Tickets for all first round home playoff games are on sale now at marinersofmaine.com/playoffs. All games begin at 7 PM. For more information, call 833-GO-MAINE, email mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or visit MarinersOfMaine.com.

