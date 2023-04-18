ECHL Transactions - April 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 18, 2023:

Florida:

Add Jaxon Castor, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Florida (NHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Travis Howe, F assigned by San Diego

Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

