ECHL Transactions - April 18
April 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 18, 2023:
Florida:
Add Jaxon Castor, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Florida (NHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Travis Howe, F assigned by San Diego
Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
