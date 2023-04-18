Utah Grizzlies Announce 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced their 2023 Kelly Cup playoff roster. There are 13 forwards, 8 defenseman and 3 goaltenders on the 24-man roster.

Utah Grizzlies 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Forwards (13): Kyle Betts, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Nolan Ritchie, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (8): Brycen Martin, Luke Martin, Kyle Mayhew, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

15 of the 24 players on the roster have previous professional playoff experience, including 12 players who were part of Utah's 2022 playoff run, which went all the way to the Western Conference Finals. Brycen Martin, Jordan Martel and Lukas Parik each have playoff experience with other ECHL clubs.

The Grizzlies will host games 3-4 and if necessary game 5 at Maverik Center. Playoff tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Mountain Division Semifinals

#1 Idaho Steelheads (58-11-3) vs. #4 Utah Grizzlies (35-33-4)

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 19 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 2 - Friday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 5 - Saturday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Grizzlies With Previous Playoff Experience

15 of the 24 players on Utah's 2023 playoff roster have appeared in at least 1 postseason game as a professional. The 9 players who are appearing in their first postseason as professionals are Goaltender Garrett Metcalf, Defenseman Aaron Thow, Cory Thomas and Kyle Mayhew, forwards Brandon Cutler, Keaton Jameson, Mick Messner, Nolan Ritchie and Cameron Wright.

Grizzlies with Prior Postseason Experience

Trent Miner appeared in 13 games with Utah in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Miner had a 7-6 record with a 2.80 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.

Lukas Parik appeared in 10 playoff games with the Rapid City Rush in 2022. Parik went 6-4 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.88 goals against average.

Kyle Betts played in all 18 playoff games for the Grizzlies in 2022, scoring 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists).

Dylan Fitze played in all 18 playoff games for the Grizzlies in 2022, scoring 6 goals and 3 assists. 5 of his 6 playoff goals came in the third period of games, including 2 big goals in the third period of game 2 vs Rapid City, a game Utah won 5-4. Fitze also played in 9 playoff games with Orlando in 2019.

Tarun Fizer had 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 18 playoff games with Utah in 2022.

Jordan Martel appeared in 2 playoff games with Fort Wayne in 2022.

Brycen Martin played in 2 playoff games with Cincinnati in 2018.

Luke Martin played in 17 playoff games with Utah in 2022 and had 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists). Martin had 2 assists in 8 games for Greenville in the 2021 playoffs.

Connor McDonald played in all 18 playoff games for Utah in 2022 and had 1 goal and 4 assists.

Tyler Penner scored 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 18 playoff games with Utah in 2022.

Kyle Pouncy had 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist) in 8 playoff games with Utah in 2022.

Dakota Raabe had 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 14 playoff games with Utah in 2022.

James Shearer played in 7 postseason games with Utah in 2022.

Zach Tsekos had 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) in 14 playoff games with Utah in 2022.

Johnny Walker appeared in 1 playoff game with Utah in 2022.

- Kyle Mayhew and Cameron Wright each has championship experience as both were members of the 2022 University of Denver NCAA National Championship squad.

